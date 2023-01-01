Certosa di Ferrara

Ferrara's monumental cemetery, designed by Borso d’Este in 1461, is an off-the-beaten path gem in Ferrara. Two snaking, semi-circlular arcades frame the entrance to the open-air museum, which cradles the former Carthusian monastery and San Cristoforo alla Certosa church (1498). Visitors are encouraged to explore the peaceful, visually stunning Renaissance-style grounds via three themed gravesite itineraries (Stories of Ferrara, Seven Arts and Sacred Beauty) accessed via the ARtour app (Android/iOS).