Bologna Food Tour: Gourmet Lunch, Wine Tasting, Factory Tour

Venture out on a morning excursion to a cheese factory, where you will see all the working steps in the production of Parmigiano Reggiano, the world´s most famous (and delicious!) artisan cheese made only here the in the Emilia-Romagna countryside. You will have the rare opportunity to witness the entire process, from the early morning delivery of the milk from local farmers to crafting of the curds by the master cheese-maker, to the final aging process. You will also see huge storage of this cheese. At the end of the visit, you will enjoy the breakfast of the champion with a glass or two of good, dry Lambrusco, and, of course, plenty of Parmigiano Reggiano cheese tastings. Afterwards you can buy Parmigiano aged from 16 to 36 months for a quarter of the price you pay back home. Floors at this factory can be wet, so be careful. From the Parmigiano factory the tour moves to the "Acetaia" to see the secrets of the famous Aceto Balsamico Tradizionale di Modena D.O.P (certified Balsamic Vinegar, minimum 12 years old). This is not a factory-this is a single family producing small amounts of the world's finest vinegar for generations using the same ancient technique of aging grapes in oak barrels (batterie) that Italian families in this region have been using for centuries. The result is a condiment so delicious it has to be tasted. Full tasting of Aceto Balsamico Tradizionale DOP allows you to compare 6 years old balsamic condiment with 12 and 25 years old Balsamic. You will also experience ricotta, balsamic jelly and ice cream with a 6-year-old balsamic condiment.Now you will continue to see the manufacturing of Prosciutto. Here you'll learn the careful craft of creating one of the most delicious pork products. You will also enjoy full tasting of fresh slices prosciutto di Modena D.O.P in a combination with some nice Lambrusco wine. On the Saturday tour, we have selected a local Prosciutto factory in Savigno, a small village in the Hills of Bologna.The next stop will be an authentic Italian lunch in a countryside original Trattoria or in a Certified Organic winery, a perfect ending to a day filled with the very best of Italian food culture. Here you will experience the famous Italian light lunch, multi-course gourmet lunch with local specialties paired with local wines.