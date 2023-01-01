Museo Ferruccio Lamborghini

Moved to its new home north of Bologna in 2014, this is a must-see museum for Lamborghini-lovers. Tour the 9000-sq-metre space on your own, checking out the Lamborghini family's personal collection of helicopters, tractors and legendary cars like the Miura SV and Countach. Groups of five or more can reserve ahead for a personalised one-hour tour (€23, in English or Italian) with passionate staff.

Take a train from Bologna to Funo-Centergross (€2.20, 15 minutes) then walk 15 minutes north to the museum.