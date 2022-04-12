Guarding the less-overrun eastern end of the Amalfi, Cetara is a fiercely traditional fishing village with a reputation as a gastronomic hotspot. It has been an important fishing centre since medieval times and today its deep-sea-tuna fleet is considered one of the Mediterranean’s most important. At night, fishers set out in small boats armed with powerful lamps to fish for anchovies. Recently, locals have resurrected the production of what is known as colatura di alici, a strong anchovy essence believed to be the descendant of garum, the Roman fish seasoning.