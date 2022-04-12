Eat
Cetara Punto e Pasta
This tiny eating joint in salt-of-the-earth Cetara is barely larger than a studio flat, with six tables and an open kitchen from which the industrious…
Guarding the less-overrun eastern end of the Amalfi, Cetara is a fiercely traditional fishing village with a reputation as a gastronomic hotspot. It has been an important fishing centre since medieval times and today its deep-sea-tuna fleet is considered one of the Mediterranean’s most important. At night, fishers set out in small boats armed with powerful lamps to fish for anchovies. Recently, locals have resurrected the production of what is known as colatura di alici, a strong anchovy essence believed to be the descendant of garum, the Roman fish seasoning.
A new player in Cetara’s rigidly traditional dining scene, Spadone is the kind of place where the head chef stands ingratiatingly at the front door at 7pm…
