Best known for its dramatic mountain scenery, Abruzzo's landscape is surprisingly diverse. A vast plain extends east of Avezzano, the coastline is flat and sandy, and there are ancient forests in the mountainous Parco Nazionale d'Abruzzo, Lazio e Molise.

Many towns retain a medieval look, while the numerous hilltop castles and isolated, sometimes abandoned, borghi (medieval towns) exude a sinister charm, lending credence to Abruzzo's fame as an ancient centre of magic, and the land of a thousand castles.

Horse-riding on the hills of Cerrano

Horse-riding on the hills of Cerrano

From the hills to the countryside, from the mountain to the sea: experience nature with horses, discovering the beauties of a unique land. Following the path, we will reach the peak of the hills where you can enjoy an amazing view on Abruzzo; the glance moves from the blue colour of the sea to the green and brown of  Gran Sasso. Duration: 2 hours. Periodo: spring-summer. Difficulty: easy. • Arrival and meeting with the guide: meeting point Cavalcando l'Abruzzo Equiturismo contrada Montagnola 64032, Atri (Teramo);• Horse-riding towards the hills of Cerrano;• 2 Hours excursion;• Back to the country house.Price includes•   Assistence by a professional guide•   Horse-riding tourPrice does not includes•   Everything not expressly mentioned in "The price includes"
Discover Abruzzo by Bike Self-guided Tour

Discover Abruzzo by Bike Self-guided Tour

Your tour will make you discover two beautiful villages in Abruzzo, rich in history, art and culture. Penne and Loreto Aprutino are waiting for you to show their amazing historical centres on the hills of Abruzzo. You will be able to admire amazing panoramas and to enter museums, historical buildings, churches, tiny streets and much more. At the end of your tour, you will enjoy a fantastic food and wine tasting: wine, cheese, vegetables, honey, bread, mushrooms, soup, olive oil, biscuits, cakes..
Wellness Retreat in Abruzzo

Wellness Retreat in Abruzzo

Join Antimo Cimino, an expert in Wellness & Fitness & Leadership Development from the USA. Antimo will also guide you through a meditation using wine, saffron, and other natural products from the earth for a multi-sensory experience. A great way to prepare you body & mind and go back to your routine with a renewed sense of balance. Start or end your vacation relaxed and connected with Nature immersed with all your senses while interacting with locals who are proud to share their passion with you! When: 2 nights stay 1, 2 and 3 June 2018 Where: La Cuccumella Ristorante-Pizzeria-Rooms and B&B Altrocanto, Farindola (Pescara)DAY 1 • Training on the job (Team Work and Coping with Stress) in Penne, at Wolftour srl;• Light lunch in Farindola at La Cuccumella;• In the afteroon, last participants'arrival and introductive briefing;• Dinner and overnight at La Cuccumella or Altrocanto. DAY 2 • Juicing and breakfast;• FEBI Energy & Yoga Flow at the waterfalls;• Light lunch at La Spiaggetta;• Visit and tasting of Pecorino cheese;• Back to La Cuccumella, thanks & meditation;• Dinner and overnight at La Cuccumella or Altrocanto. DAY 3 • Juicing and breakfast;• Transfer to Penne, Core - Stretching – Breathing at the Sports Centre;• Light lunch;• Goodbye.
Abruzzo by E-bike Self-guided Tour

Abruzzo by E-bike Self-guided Tour

Discover Penne and Loreto Aprutino by e- bike. This is a self-guided tour starting from the town of Penne, where you will be given the bike and the route map (pdf or GPX). Your tour will make you discover two beautiful villages in Abruzzo, rich in history, art and culture.Penne and Loreto Aprutino are waiting for you to show their amazing historical centres on the hills of Abruzzo.You will be able to admire amazing panoramas and to enter museums, historical buildings, churches, tiny streets and much more.At the end of your tour, you will enjoy a fantastic food and wine tasting: wine, cheese, vegetables, honey, bread, mushrooms, soup, olive oil, biscuits, cakes..

Urban Trekking in Abruzzo

Urban Trekking in Abruzzo

Urban trekking is an easy, healthy, and fun way to discover a new territory. This self-guided tour will allow you to discover up to three beautiful villages in Abruzzo, rich in history, art and culture. Penne, Loreto Aprutino, and Farindola are waiting to show off their amazing historical centers in the hills of Abruzzo. Admire amazing panoramas and visit museums, historical buildings, churches, tiny streets, and much more. At the end of your tour, you will enjoy a fantastic food and wine tasting to sample wine, cheese, vegetables, honey, bread, mushrooms, soup, olive oil, biscuits, and cakes.
Sulmona Full day tour

Sulmona Full day tour

Today your chauffeur/guide will take you “off the beaten path” to enjoy a day excursion to Sulmona, a fascinating town full of history and art, located in the stunning peaks of the Majella National Park in Abruzzo (about 90 minutes drive from Rome). Abruzzo which is also known as Abruzzi is one of the twenty italian regions situated in the central part of Italy. Once arrived in Sulmona your chauffeur/guide will introduce you the history of this charming little town and will give you some free time to walk around and explore the area. Sulmona has several squares, churches and palaces of historical significance. Your chauffeur/guide will be happy to suggest some great typical restaurants in town for an authentic meal.The region of Abruzzo is well known for great food and strong wines, for pasta lovers we recommend to not miss the “maccheroni alla chitarra” consistening of fresh spaghetti made by rolling pasta dough with a large rolling pin over metallic wires stretched out over wooden box like a guitar. The spaghetti is served with a tomato-based ragout and it tastes absolutely delicious accompanied by a glass of Montepulciano red wine. Sulmona is also famous across all of Italy and beyond for the production of the country’s finest sugared almonds, known in Italian as “confetti”. Today confetti can be eaten at almost any important event, from weddings, the birth of a baby, graduation or anniversaries and Sulmona remains famous across the country for these and many other sweet treats including chocolate, nougat and pastries.A visit to the Confetti Pelino factory and Museum is a must. The family has been making confetti since 1783 and it’s the most prestigious name in the industry locally and internationally. They produce and export to the world and have employed generations of Sulmondini. The museum features well-preserved original equipment and photos, and of course you can taste and buy confetti too.At the end of this exciting day you will enjoy a relaxing journey back to Rome. This tour length is approximately 10 hours in total and is conducted by an English-speaking driver/guide that will not enter sites but drive you around and show you places, pointing out things while explaining what they are, as well as stopping at the places which require a visit and helping you access them.
