Urban Trekking in Abruzzo
Urban trekking is an easy, healthy, and fun way to discover a new territory. This self-guided tour will allow you to discover up to three beautiful villages in Abruzzo, rich in history, art and culture. Penne, Loreto Aprutino, and Farindola are waiting to show off their amazing historical centers in the hills of Abruzzo. Admire amazing panoramas and visit museums, historical buildings, churches, tiny streets, and much more. At the end of your tour, you will enjoy a fantastic food and wine tasting to sample wine, cheese, vegetables, honey, bread, mushrooms, soup, olive oil, biscuits, and cakes.