Abruzzo's largest city is a heavily developed seaside resort, with one of the biggest marinas on the Adriatic. The city was heavily bombed during WWII, reducing much of the centre to rubble. It's a lively place with an animated seafront, especially in summer, but unless you're coming for the 16km of sandy beaches, there's no great reason to hang around. A couple of mildly diverting museums and some fresh-from-the-Adriatic seafood restaurants could fill a lazy half-day.

  Museo Casa Natale Gabriele D'Annunzio

    Museo Casa Natale Gabriele D'Annunzio

    Pescara

    The birthplace of controversial proto-fascist poet Gabriele D'Annunzio is small but excellently curated, with nine rooms displaying furniture, documents,…

  Museo delle Genti d'Abruzzo

    Museo delle Genti d'Abruzzo

    Pescara

    An extensive (if slightly dated) display of Abruzzo culture that squeezes rather a lot into 13 interconnecting rooms, covering the Bronze Age to the…

  Ponte del Mare

    Ponte del Mare

    Pescara

    Surely one of the most attractive modern bridges in Italy, this sweeping curvaceous structure was built in 2009 to carry bikes and pedestrians across the…

  Museo d'Arte Moderna Vittoria Colonna

    Museo d'Arte Moderna Vittoria Colonna

    Pescara

    In a country as art-heavy as Italy, this small, not particularly attractive building close to the seafront isn't what you'd call a big hitter, although it…

