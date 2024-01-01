In a country as art-heavy as Italy, this small, not particularly attractive building close to the seafront isn't what you'd call a big hitter, although it does have a Picasso and Miró among its small collection of modern art. Only worth a brief pit stop, unless there is a seriously interesting temporary exhibition showing.
Museo d'Arte Moderna Vittoria Colonna
Pescara
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
Nearby Pescara attractions
1. Museo delle Genti d'Abruzzo
0.7 MILES
An extensive (if slightly dated) display of Abruzzo culture that squeezes rather a lot into 13 interconnecting rooms, covering the Bronze Age to the…
0.76 MILES
Surely one of the most attractive modern bridges in Italy, this sweeping curvaceous structure was built in 2009 to carry bikes and pedestrians across the…
3. Museo Casa Natale Gabriele D'Annunzio
0.76 MILES
The birthplace of controversial proto-fascist poet Gabriele D'Annunzio is small but excellently curated, with nine rooms displaying furniture, documents,…
4. Museo Archeologico Nazionale d'Abruzzo – La Civitella
9.14 MILES
'La Civitella' is more modern than its museum twin across the road. It curls around a Roman amphitheatre built at the city's highest point in the 1st…
5. Museo Archeologico Nazionale d'Abruzzo – Villa Frigerj
9.24 MILES
Housed in a neoclassical villa in the Villa Comunale park, Abruzzo's best archaeological museum displays a comprehensive collection of local finds,…
6. Collegiata di Santa Maria Maggiore
19.43 MILES
In Guardiagrele's compact centro storico (historic centre), this striking church features a 14th-century arched portico and an austere Romanesque facade…
7. Eremo di Sant’Onofrio al Morrone
29.98 MILES
This cliff-clinging hermitage with its 15th-century ceiling, 13th-century frescoes, narrow oratory and arched porticoes cowers under a massive rock face…