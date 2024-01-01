Museo d'Arte Moderna Vittoria Colonna

Pescara

In a country as art-heavy as Italy, this small, not particularly attractive building close to the seafront isn't what you'd call a big hitter, although it does have a Picasso and Miró among its small collection of modern art. Only worth a brief pit stop, unless there is a seriously interesting temporary exhibition showing.

