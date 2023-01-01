Museo delle Genti d'Abruzzo

An extensive (if slightly dated) display of Abruzzo culture that squeezes rather a lot into 13 interconnecting rooms, covering the Bronze Age to the Risorgimento and beyond. The labelling is mainly in Italian with some sporadic English and the presentation is, at times, a little cluttered. But there’s a lot of history backed up by exhibits of a more folkloric bent (including numerous costumes). Most illuminating is the little-told story of Abruzzo’s Italic shepherd warriors who gave the peninsula its name.