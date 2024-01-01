An excellent introduction to the Golan, this centre takes you on a half-hour virtual journey around the region, projected on a 180-degree panoramic screen (in English hourly on the half hour). Also has a 1:5000-scale topographic model of the Golan. Situated in the shopping mall 2km east of Merkaz Eitan commercial centre, next to the Industrial Zone.
Kesem Hagolan
Golan Heights
