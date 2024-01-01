Kesem Hagolan

Golan Heights

An excellent introduction to the Golan, this centre takes you on a half-hour virtual journey around the region, projected on a 180-degree panoramic screen (in English hourly on the half hour). Also has a 1:5000-scale topographic model of the Golan. Situated in the shopping mall 2km east of Merkaz Eitan commercial centre, next to the Industrial Zone.

  • Magnificent monastery surrounded by columns and slender tall palms and cypresses. The Church of the Beatitudes is a Catholic church of the Italian Franciscan convent on the Mount of Beatitudes. ; Shutterstock ID 2170188309; purchase_order: 65050; job: ; client: ; other: 2170188309

    Mount of the Beatitudes

    11.45 MILES

    Since at least the 4th century, this landscaped hillside is believed to be where Jesus delivered his Sermon on the Mount (Matthew 5–7), whose opening…

  • GINOSAR, ISRAEL, SEPTEMBER 15, 2018: An ancient wooden boat found in Ginosar, Israel; Shutterstock ID 1323755573; purchase_order: 65050; job: ; client: ; other: 1323755573

    Ancient Galilee Boat

    14.48 MILES

    In 1986, when the level of the Sea of Galilee was particularly low, a local fisherman made an extraordinary discovery: the remains of a wooden boat later…

  • Upper Galilee Museum of Prehistory

    Upper Galilee Museum of Prehistory

    18.2 MILES

    Israel is home to some of the world's most important prehistoric sites, several of them in the Hula Valley. This gem of a museum, which draws…

  • Cranes in Agamon Hula bird refuge, Hula Valley, Israel.

    Agamon HaHula

    10.24 MILES

    These restored wetlands are one of the best places in Israel to see cranes, pelicans, storks and an incredible 400 other bird species. To cover the 8.5km…

  • The Zavitan hexagonal pillars pool in Yehudiya Forest Nature Reserve.

    Yehudiya Nature Reserve

    3.2 MILES

    Both casual strollers and experienced hikers – especially those who aren’t averse to getting wet – will find plenty to engage and challenge them in…

  • Waterfall in Banias Nature Reserve

    Banias Nature Reserve

    17.57 MILES

    The gushing springs, waterfalls and lushly shaded streams of Banias Nature Reserve form one of the most beautiful – and popular – nature spots in the…

  • An ancient Roman era main street in Tzipori National Park.

    Tzipori National Park

    29.51 MILES

    In ancient times, Tzipori was a prosperous and well-endowed city with stone-paved roadways (you can still see the ruts left by Roman wagons), a…

  • Ruins of the Nimrod Fortress, a medieval fortress situated in the northern Golan Heights, Israel.

    Nimrod Fortress

    18.32 MILES

    Built by Muslims in the 13th century to protect the road from Tyre to Damascus, Nimrod Fortress rises fairy-tale-like on a long, narrow ridge (altitude…

Nearby Golan Heights attractions

1. Golan Heights Winery

0.1 MILES

Winner of many international awards, this highly regarded winery (total annual production: 5.5 million bottles) offers guided cellar tours (advance…

2. Ancient Katzrin Park

0.23 MILES

To get a sense of life during the Talmudic period (3rd to 6th centuries) when the Golan had dozens of Jewish villages, drop by this partly reconstructed…

3. Golan Archaeological Museum

1.26 MILES

A real gem of a museum. Highlights include extraordinary basalt lintels and Aramaic inscriptions from 32 Byzantine-era Golan synagogues; coins minted…

4. Yehudiya Nature Reserve

3.2 MILES

Both casual strollers and experienced hikers – especially those who aren’t averse to getting wet – will find plenty to engage and challenge them in…

5. Gamla Nature Reserve

6.08 MILES

The site of a thriving Jewish village during the late Second Temple period, Gamla dared to defy the Romans during the Great Jewish Revolt (66–70 CE) and…

6. Bethsaida

6.9 MILES

The ruins here, inside HaYarden Park Nature Reserve (Jordan River Park), are believed to be those of the ancient fishing village of Bethsaida, where Jesus…

7. Majrase Nature Reserve

7.97 MILES

Located in the northeastern corner of the Sea of Galilee, the spring-fed streams and jungle-like wetlands of this reserve are ideal for a refreshing …

8. Hula Nature Reserve

8.22 MILES

Migrating birds flock to the wetlands of Israel’s first nature reserve, founded in 1964. More than 200 species of waterfowl mingle happily with cormorants…