Ancient Katzrin Park

To get a sense of life during the Talmudic period (3rd to 6th centuries) when the Golan had dozens of Jewish villages, drop by this partly reconstructed Byzantine-era village. In August and on Jewish holidays such as Passover and Sukkot, there are re-enactments by actors in period costumes. Fresh pitas are often available at the beit lehem (bread house). Wheelchair accessible. Situated 1.6km east of the Merkaz Eitan commercial centre.

Highlights include a basalt synagogue, a working olive-oil press, an audiovisual presentation (with air-con!) on the deliberations of Talmudic luminaries (not shown on Saturday) and free-range peacocks.