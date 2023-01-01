Majrase Nature Reserve

Located in the northeastern corner of the Sea of Galilee, the spring-fed streams and jungle-like wetlands of this reserve are ideal for a refreshing ‘water hike’. The wet circuit (there’s also a 20-minute dry one) takes 40 to 60 minutes; be prepared for water that’s up to neck height right after rains (60cm deep in summer). The lagoons near the lake are off-limits to allow fish and water turtles to breed.

Changing rooms are available; bring shoes suitable for walking in water. Some trails are wheelchair accessible. Situated 2km off Rte 92; follow the signs to 'Daliyyot Estuary' or 'Bethsaida Valley'.