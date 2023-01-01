Kursi National Park

Mentioned in the Talmud as a place of idol worship, this Gentile fishing village – discovered by chance in the early 1970s – is where Jesus is believed to have cast a contingent of demon spirits out of two men and into a herd of swine (Mark 5:1–13, Luke 8:26–39). The beautifully conserved ruins feature an impressive 5th-century Byzantine monastery.

Near the basalt gate to the antiquities, an audio guide provides excellent historical background in five languages. The site is fully wheelchair accessible. This is considered a Christian holy site, so dress modestly (no bathing suits). Situated 30km from Tiberias if you go around the southern side of the Sea of Galilee and 33km if you take the highway that parallels the lake's northern side.