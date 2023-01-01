Monastery of the Twelve Apostles

Peacocks strut around the serene, deeply shaded lakefront garden of this Greek Orthodox site, 200m as the crow flies (1.6km on foot or by car) northeast of the Capernaum synagogue, at the eastern edge of the ancient city. The chapel-sized church, its distinctive red domes visible from afar (including from the Mount of the Beatitudes), dates from 1925, but the whole complex – from the grape trellises to the rich interior iconography (redone for the millennium) – casts a very Byzantine spell.

To get there, follow the signs on Rte 87 to 'Capernaum (Orthodox)' and turn right just before the entrance to Capernaum National Park.