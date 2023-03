This austere German Benedictine church was constructed in 1982 on the foundations of a 5th-century Byzantine church. The rock under the altar is believed by some to be the ‘solitary place’ where Jesus is said to have laid the five loaves and two fishes that multiplied to feed 5000 faithful listeners. In 2015, parts of the complex were badly damaged in an arson attack for which a right-wing Jewish extremist was convicted.