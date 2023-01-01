Ancient Galilee Boat

In 1986, when the level of the Sea of Galilee was particularly low, a local fisherman made an extraordinary discovery: the remains of a wooden boat later determined to have plied these waters in the time of Jesus’s ministry. The 8.2m fishing vessel, made of 12 kinds of (apparently recycled) wood, can be seen inside Kibbutz Ginosar’s Yigal Alon Centre. Wall panels and three short films tell the fascinating story of its discovery and preservation (so does the website).

Outside, the lovely shoreline is bordered by expanses of waving reeds and a garden of sculptures by Jewish and Arab artists.