Tomb of the Rambam

Rabbi Moshe Ben Maimon (1135–1204) – better known by his acronym, the Rambam – was a Cordova-born polymath famous for his rationalist approach to religion and life (he was fond of quoting Aristotle). The site where he is believed to be buried was refurbished, and had a shade roof added, in 2017.

The Rambam's most famous works are the Mishneh Torah, the first systematic codification of Jewish law; Guide to the Perplexed, a work of theology, written in Judeo-Arabic, that is still hugely influential today; and various books on medicine (he served as the personal physician of the sultan of Egypt, where he spent the last decades of his life).