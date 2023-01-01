Golan Archaeological Museum

A real gem of a museum. Highlights include extraordinary basalt lintels and Aramaic inscriptions from 32 Byzantine-era Golan synagogues; coins minted during the Great Jewish Revolt (66–70 CE); a model of Rujum Al Hiri, a mysterious Stone Age maze 156m across, built some 4500 years ago; and a film (available in nine languages) that brings to life the Roman siege of Gamla. Wheelchair accessible. Situated 100m west of the Merkaz Eitan commercial centre, next to the library.