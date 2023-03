Winner of many international awards, this highly regarded winery (total annual production: 5.5 million bottles) offers guided cellar tours (advance reservations recommended) and wine-tasting. The shop sells more than 50 wines bottled under its Yarden, Gamla (Gilgal in the US), Hermon and Galil Mountain labels. All wines are kosher but, happily, not mevushal (flash pasteurised).