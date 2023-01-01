National Maritime Museum

This museum, founded in 1953, covers five millennia of maritime history across its three floors, from barnacle-clung amphorae to Israel's recent naval history. Temporary exhibitions on themes from pirates to naval battles rotate on the ground floor, while the archaeological treasures – Egyptian canopic jars and Roman remnants recovered from Haifa Bay – are in the permanent collection above. Explanation is in English and Hebrew.

The star piece is the Lod Mosaic, formerly the floor of an affluent Roman villa, depicting mammals and fish in impressive detail.

This part of town is served by buses 111 and 112 from the German Colony, Wadi Nisnas and Hadar; bus 111 also goes to Haifa-Hof HaCarmel.