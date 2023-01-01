Haifa City Museum

Split across two buildings, the City Museum examines Haifa's last century of history and features rotating exhibitions on contemporary life here. Most interesting are the displays characterising Haifa as the 'Red City' in the decades following the 1940s when Haifa had a strong socialist ideology.

The museum is worth a quick look for its often cutting-edge photo exhibitions and primer on recent Haifa history (not to mention a glimpse inside the Templer-era building), but it's much better value as part of the combined Haifa Museum Ticket.