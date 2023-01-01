Memorial Museum of Hungarian Speaking Jewry

Evocative artefacts (including a synagogue ark from Tokaj), photographs and documents do a masterful job of recalling the lost world of pre-WWII Hungarian-speaking Jewry. A 17-minute film provides historical context. If you’re interested, museum cofounder Chava Lustig may be willing tell you about life in the Budapest ghetto (1944–45), which she survived as a 14-year-old. The museum has extensive archives for those interested in doing family research. For a tour, call ahead.