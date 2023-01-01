Lady's Island Lake encloses Our Lady's Island, the site of an early Augustinian priory, which still has an annual pilgrimage in August/September. Pilgrims make nine circuits of the island, many of them barefoot (in olden times they used to crawl). Outside of pilgrimage season, the 2km pilgrim path is a lovely walk, passing the priory graveyard, which blooms with wild garlic in spring. Rare roseate terns breed in the lake's brackish waters, separated from the sea by a barrier beach.