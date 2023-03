This working farm gets top marks from kids for its pedal-powered tractors and go-karts, animal-feeding sessions and signposted walking trails that run via woodland, riverbanks and orchards. The farm shop sells apples, apple juice, chutneys and jams, and the cafe serves delicious homemade waffles and pancakes. It's 8km north of Kilmore Quay, on a minor road 2km southwest of Bridgetown.