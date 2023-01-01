The beach and sand dunes of Ballyteigue Burrow Nature Reserve stretch for 9km northwest from Kilmore Quay, covering 227 hectares in all. It's the summer home of chattering terns and serenading skylarks. The salt marsh and mudflats behind the dunes are an important habitat for overwintering birds such as golden plovers, black-tailed godwits and pale-bellied brent geese. The reserve also supports protected plant species including wild asparagus and perennial glasswort, and the lichen Fulgensia fulgens, found nowhere else in Ireland.