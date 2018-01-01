2-Hour Surf Lesson and Guided Walking Tour of Coolera Peninusla from Strandhill Village

Our group tours begin with a two-hour surf lesson to awaken the senses. Our surf lessons generally take place at 10 am or 2 pm (times may change according to conditions). After our surf session we get changed and regroup for a coffee before we head off on a guided walking tour that will broaden our mind. North along Strandhill beach and the sandhills. Hear about Strandhill's origins and the curse of the 'shifting sands' that buried the cottages of local villagers. Find out about the marine archaeology of Strandhill beach and why Knocknarea has fossilised seafloor on its summit. Beyond Walkers Banks and Sligo airport is Strandhill's archeological gem, Killaspugbrone. Here we will explore the ruins, hear about Saint Patrick's visit to Strandhill and about the religious centre he founded. Next we will visit Walkers Lodge, one of the area's 'big houses' before arriving to Dolly's Cottage, a preserved 18th stone cottage. Here we can stop for tea, listen to the story of Dolly's Cottage and maybe even hear some music or song. Then we make our way back to the seafront, passing various sites of interest until we reach the famous Strandhill cannon. (Terrain: Uneven in places, strand, shore, rocks, road. Duration: 1hour 30 minutes)