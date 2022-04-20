Grittier than its more genteel southside counterpart, the area immediately north of the River Liffey offers a fascinating mix of 18th-century grandeur, traditional city life and the multicultural melting pot that is contemporary Dublin. Beyond its widest, most elegant boulevard you’ll find art museums and whiskey museums, bustling markets and some of the best ethnic eateries in town. Oh, and Europe’s largest enclosed park – home to the president, the US ambassador and the zoo.