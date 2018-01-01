Welcome to Strangford Lough

Almost landlocked, Strangford Lough (Loch Cuan) is connected to the open sea by a 700m-wide strait, the Narrows, between the towns of Portaferry and Strangford. The lough's western shore is fringed by humpbacked islands – half-drowned mounds of boulder clay (called drumlins) left behind by ice sheets at the end of the last ice age. On the eastern shore, the drumlins have been broken down by the waves into heaps of boulders that form shallow tidal reefs (known locally as 'pladdies').

