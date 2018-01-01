Welcome to Limavady

Enchanted by a folk tune played by a blind fiddler outside her window in 1851, Limavady (Léim an Mhadaidh) resident Jane Ross (1810–79) jotted down the melody – then known as 'O'Cahan's Lament', and later as the 'Londonderry Air'. The tune came to be known around the world as 'Danny Boy' – probably the most famous Irish song of all time. Sights in the neat little town are few, but it makes a pleasant stop.