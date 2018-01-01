Welcome to Hillsborough
The elegant little town of Hillsborough, 19km south of Belfast, was founded in the 1640s by Colonel Arthur Hill, who built a fort here to quell Irish insurgents. Fine Georgian architecture rings the square and lines Main St.
Most famously, Hillsborough Castle is the official residence of the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, and is used to entertain visiting heads of state (US presidents George W Bush and Bill Clinton have both enjoyed its hospitality). This is the Queen's official residence when she's in Northern Ireland.
Top experiences in Hillsborough
