Welcome to Downpatrick
Downpatrick – now County Down's administrative centre – was settled long before the saint's arrival. His first church here was constructed inside the earthwork dún (fort) of Rath Celtchair, still visible to the southwest of the cathedral. The place later became known as Dún Pádraig (Patrick's Fort), anglicised to Downpatrick in the 17th century.
Top experiences in Downpatrick
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Food and drink
Downpatrick activities
Belfast Day Trip from Dublin
Starting from a central Dublin location, your day trip departs early to beat the traffic on the drive north to Belfast. In the mid-morning, you’ll enter Northern Ireland and reach Belfast, the country’s capital city. Here you will have a guided coach tour of Belfast City, where you'll be shown the Belfast peace walls that act as peace lines between the Catholic and Protestant communities. Look out for the wall murals that tell stories of community disputes from both sides of the fence. After a light-hearted introduction into the perils of Belfast politics, you’ll have approximately two hours to spend at leisure, and your guide will happily offer directions to recommended lunch spots. Suggested Belfast attractions for you to see include Belfast Cathedral (also known as St Anne’s Cathedral), or the landmark site of Belfast City Hall on Donegal Square. Continue your tour to East Belfast, where you’ll visit the Harland and Wolff dry docks. It was here that the doomed Titanic ship was designed and built. Following this, you will begin your drive back towards Dublin, stopping in Downpatrick to visit the Saint Patrick Centre and take a short walk to the Down Cathedral to learn about the patron saint of Ireland. Your Belfast Day trip will continue south through County Down. You will stop at Dundrum where you will have a chance to visit the ruins of the famous Norman castle and admire the views. Following this, you will pass through the Mourne Mountains, an area of outstanding natural beauty, where you will have views of Slieve Donard, the highest peak in Northern Ireland. You will also have a chance to experience gravity hill, where vehicles appear to roll uphill due to an optical illusion created by the surrounding landscape. From here you will continue back to Dublin where your tour concludes. CHANGE TO TOUR : From The 18th of March this tour will be a Belfast city tour visiting West Belfast, the Republican museum, Belfast city centre, HMS Caroline and the Titanic experience.
Ireland 'Game of Thrones' Filming Locations Tour from Belfast
Your journey starts with a morning pickup from Belfast Tourist Office located in the city centre. Please wear appropriate clothing as weather in the Seven Kingdoms is known to change.You will then travel to Tollymore Forest Park to see the very place where the Direwolf pups were discovered in the heart of the ancient Kingdom of Mourne. Tollymore forest is Ireland's oldest pine forest and it has been described as Ireland's redwood forest. It is most famous for the place the Starks first found their Direwolf pets. Other scenes include the first ever 15 minutes of Game of Thrones."There hasn't been a Direwolf south of the wall in two hundred years“. Theon Greyjoy returning from beheading a night watch deserter the Stark family including Theon Greyjoy, discovers a stag killed by something. Later discovered along the river a dead Direwolf mother and her orphaned pups the Stark children decide to keep them all one for each of the Stark Children.There will be 3 km (1.9 miles) walk included. Introducing the authentic Direwolf pups from the TV show, Thor and Odin also known as "Summer" and "Greywind". They are owned by the Mulhall Family and are working with us to allow the welcomed visitors the opportunity to meet and greet these key actors in George R R Martin's universe. Using your tour guides' very own replica Iron Throne, you and your travelling companions can take as many photos as possible in a pose worthy of the royalty of the Seven Kingdoms along with the Direwolf Family! You then move on to Castle Ward estate which is location of an 18th century Mansion noted for its unique Architecture. Castle Ward's historic farmyard is the location of Winterfell. Most notable is the 16th century Tower house used as the gate way to Winterfell's court yard. Over 20 locations in Castle Ward estate were used to create Westeros from the Riverlands to battle fields and more. Memorable scenes include Jamie and Briene of Tarth leaving Rob's camp on their way to Kings Landing. The notorious Twins home of Lord Walder Frey, Tyrion & Bron first meeting after their trial in The Eyrie. Even the Tree under which King Rob Stark and Tulisa said their wedding vows.There will be another 3 km (1.9 miles) walk included.Next on to St. Patrick's grave in Downpatrick, as no tour would be complete without a visit to the burial site of Irelands Patron Saint.Your last stop before returning back to Belfast is King Robb's Camp - Inch Abbey which is a large 12th century ruined monastic site and an example of early Gothic architecture. ‘King in the North’ following the news of Eddard Stark’s death the North decided to bend the knee to their own Northern King. This is the ruin where King Robb ‘The young wolf’ was crowned ‘The King in the North’.
3-Day Northern Ireland Small-Group Tour from Dublin
Day 1 Departing Dublin at 09am you will travel north towards the border with Northern Ireland. From here it is a short journey into the city of Belfast famous for its industrial past and turbulent history. After a short tour of some of the key areas of the city you will arrive in the newly redeveloped Titanic Quarter where you will have time for lunch and perhaps a visit to the award-winning museum. Other options here include a visit to the SS Nomadic, the last surviving White Star Line steamship, the fascinating Titanic’s Dock and Pump-House or perhaps take a black cab tour of the city. Later in the afternoon you will leave the city and travel into the countryside of County Down for a visit to the world famous house and gardens at Mount Stewart before arriving in the seaside resort town of Bangor - your base for the next two nights.Day 2 Today you will follow one of the world’s great driving routes – the Causeway Coastal route through the beautiful scenery of the Antrim Coast and Glens. The tour follows the coast road from Larne to the world famous Giants’ Causeway. Along the way you will makes stops in attractive historic villages such as Glenarm and Ballycastle as well as the scenic attractions such as the Cushendun Caves and the many viewpoints along this stunning coastline. In the afternoon you will have a chance to explore the incredible rock formations at the Giant’s Causeway. Several places along today’s route were used as filming location for the TV series “Game of Thrones” and the last stop of the day will be at the stunning “Dark Hedges” - make sure your camera still has some battery power left! From here you return to Bangor for another night.Day 3 Another day full of contrasts and fascinating visits starting with a trip along the Ards Peninsula – a great favorite with holiday makers from all over Northern Ireland. At Portaferry we take a boat across the mouth of Strangford Lough to visit Castle Ward with its 18th century mansion, extensive gardens and grounds, estate walks and for “Game of Thrones” enthusiasts, the location of Winterfell and other scenes. From here it is a short drive to Downpatrick, site of the burial place of St Patrick, Ireland’s patron saint. You will have time for lunch here and perhaps a visit to Down Cathedral or the St Patricks centre. In the afternoon the tour continues along the coast, with the brooding granite peaks of the Mourne Mountains on one side and the Irish sea on the other. After a detour into the heart of the mountains, through an area of traditional farms with their fascinating field patterns and huge stone walls you will reach the coast again on the shores of Carlingford Lough for the final stop of the day. From here you return back across the border and travel south to Dublin arriving around 7pm
2-Hour Tour of Downpatrick including Saint Patrick Centre
Arrive in the ancient City of Down from morning to mid-afternoon for a warm welcome at the Saint Patrick Centre - the only exhibition about Ireland's Patron Saint in the world. This amazing multimedia presentation will take you back in time to the early 400s where you will listen to Patrick's own words as he narrates you through his life.Then, hold onto your hats as you experience our incredible IMAX cinema helicopter flight to all of the places in Ireland associated with Saint Patrick. After the Exhibition join our Guide who will then take you through the beautiful wooded Cathedral Hill to visit one of the most sacred sites in Ireland - the Grave of Saint Patrick. It is here, under a massive granite stone, in the shadow of the medieval cathedral of Down that Patrick was buried when he died in Downpatrick on the 17th March and was later joined by the two other apostles of Ireland - Saint Bridget and Saint Columcille.Your guide will then walk with you along the stunning Georgian Mall to view the most recent galleries of Down County Museum which include the magnificent Downpatrick High Cross dating from the 900s AD.
Tour Downpatrick - the Home of Ireland's Patron Saint
Arrive in the ancient City of Down from morning to mid-afternoon for a warm welcome at the Saint Patrick Centre - the only exhibition about Ireland's Patron Saint in the world. This amazing multimedia presentation will take you back in time to the early 400s where you will listen to Patrick's own words as he narrates you through his life.Then, hold onto your hats as you experience our incredible IMAX cinema helicopter flight to all of the places in Ireland associated with Saint Patrick. After the Exhibition join our Guide who will then take you through the beautiful wooded Cathedral Hill to visit one of the most sacred sites in Ireland - the Grave of Saint Patrick. It is here, under a massive granite stone, in the shadow of the medieval cathedral of Down that Patrick was buried when he died in Downpatrick on the 17th March and was later joined by the two other apostles of Ireland - Saint Bridget and Saint Columcille.Your guide will then walk with you along the stunning Georgian Mall to view the most recent galleries of Down County Museum which include the magnificent Downpatrick High Cross dating from the 900s AD.