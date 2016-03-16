Welcome to County Londonderry
Few tourists make it down to the rural villages in the south of the county, but it's worth taking a detour to visit the excellent new Seamus Heaney Home Place, a museum and arts centre dedicated to the Nobel Prize–winning poet, located in his hometown of Bellaghy, north of Lough Neagh.
Departing from the Tower Museum in the city centre, this private Bloody Sunday and Bogside murals tour will take you into the heart of the Bogside district of Derry, the crucible of the modern day conflict in Ireland. This 90-minute walking tour will begin at Free Derry Wall and take you around some of the Bogside murals.The modern history of Derry is explored in the Bogside tour. Subjects range from the partition of Ireland and the creation of the six-county state, widespread religious discrimination against Irish Catholics, Civil Rights period, Battle of the Bogside 1969, Bloody Sunday massacre January 1972 and covers both inquiries in to Bloody Sunday and the conflict that occurred here afterwards.These tours are ideal for school and university groups studying Irish history as well as peace and reconciliation studies.
Board the open-top, double-decker bus at any of the 7 tour stops around Londonderry. Sit back and relax as you travel through the city, enjoying 360-views and our informative audio commentary on board! Stay on board for the entire one-hour loop, or hop on and off as you please to explore by foot! This historic city, situated on the River Foyle, is Ireland's only remaining walled city. The Irish built the city walls to protect themselves from England and Scotland in the early 17th century, and today it remains as one of the most exceptional fortified cities in Europe. Marvel at these city walls from the comfort of our open-top bus and enjoy panoramic views as you go. Hop-off at Stop 2 to visit the famous Londonderry monument 'The Diamond', which was built back in 1927 to pay respect to the citizens of Derry who lost their lives in World War I & II. Hop back on as the tour continues to The Guildhall, another famous building for it's neo-gothic architecture, built back in 1890 as a meeting point for the elected members of Derry and Strabane District. Continue your exploration of Derry's historic hotspots at Stop 4, the Bogside, where you can learn all about the Battle of the Bogside, which was as a large communal riot in Derry that took place in 1969. Hop-off at Stop 7 to enjoy a peaceful stroll down The Riverfront, taking in the beautiful views of the River Foyle as you go. The stops along the route are as follows: 1. Tourist Information Centre 2. The Diamond 3. The Guildhall 4. The Bogside 5. Ebrington Square 6. Nelson Drive 7. The Riverfront During our tour through Londonderry, passengers can take full advantage of our free headphones and on-board audio commentary to discover many fun and historic facts about the city. Please note that the audio commentary is available in English, Spanish, German, Italian and French.
Get ready for a scenic coastal adventure as you meet your guide at 10am outside of Ballintoy Harbor. Before you embark for the morning of coasteering, you'll first be outfitted with wetsuit, helmet, neoprene socks and gloves, as well as a comfortable buoyancy aid for some added safety while swimming.This trip in total lasts 2.5 hours, and after an introductory coasteering briefing about proper techniques and safety, you'll set out on foot to scramble, splash, and scour the rugged coast. Pass by sea caves and hidden beaches that are only accessible by foot, and if you're feeling brave and up to the challenge, there are even sections where you can summon the courage to do a bit of cliff jumping. To prove you completed the entire experience, all participants will receive a photo as a souvenir of the adventure. With your heart racing and adrenaline pumping, the tour concludes at Ballintoy Harbor around 12:30pm.
This private Derry Walls walking tour can start anytime suitable for you, and will take you through the older history of Derry and the surrounding area. Derry is one of the longest continued used area in Ireland dating back some six thousand years. St Colmcille set his monastery on the island of Doire in 546 before going to Iona in the western isles of Scotland bringing Christianity to Britain.Other areas examined on this tour are Elizabeth I advance into Ulster bringing Anglicization and the Protestant religion. The Irish response to this invasion was the Nine Years War 1594-1603, ending with the Flight of the Earls in 1607. The Plantation of Ulster brought thousands of English and Scottish Protestants to Ulster and the building of the City Walls from 1613.Derry became Londonderry under James I and was financed by the Guilds of London where the Guildhall gets its name. The Siege of Derry, The Fountain Estate, Derry Gaol, Apprentice Boys, Great Hunger and emigration are areas that are covered on this tour also. This walking tour is conducted on Derry's walls while walking the 1.4 km circuit of the walls.
The tour starts in Coleraine (beside bus and railway station) and makes its way to Mussenden Temple, located in Downhill Demesne, perched on a cliff edge and overlooking Benone Strand from the Game of Thrones, (60 mins) our next stop is a short photo stop beside Portstewart Strand, home to the famous restaurant called Harry's Shack (20 mins) then onto Dunluce Castle (or house of Greyjoy, as Game of Thrones fans will know it) is a medieval castle, originally built in 1500. (60 mins, attraction admission payable). The next attraction will be The Bushmills Distillery the oldest working distillery in Ireland (60 mins, bookable tour payable on request) and then onto the Giants Causeway, it is the only UNESCO World Heritage Site in Northern Ireland (120 mins, admission to the Causeway Center and guided walking tours available payable on request). The picturesque small fishing village of Ballintoy Harbour is next (30 mins) and then onto the impressive attraction of the Carrick-a-Rede Rope Bridge suspended almost 100ft above sea level. (60 mins, admission payable to cross bridge) and last but no means least the famous Dark Hedges, this avenue of ancient beech trees has been voted one of the top five most beautiful tree tunnels in the world.
The tour starts in Coleraine (beside bus and railway station) and makes its way to Mussenden Temple, located in Downhill Demesne, perched on a cliff edge and overlooking Benone Strand from the Game of Thrones, (60 mins) our next stop is a short photo stop beside Portstewart Strand, home to the famous restaurant called Harry's Shack (20 mins) then onto Dunluce Castle (or house of Greyjoy, as Game of Thrones fans will know it) is a medieval castle, originally built in 1500. (60 mins, attraction admission payable). Its then onto the Giants Causeway, it is the only UNESCO World Heritage Site in Northern Ireland (120 mins, admission to the Causeway Center and guided walking tours available payable on request). The picturesque small fishing village of Ballintoy Harbour is next (30 mins) and then onto the impressive attraction of the Carrick-a-Rede Rope Bridge suspended almost 100ft above sea level. (60 mins, admission payable to cross bridge) and last but no means least the famous Dark Hedges, this avenue of ancient beech trees has been voted one of the top five most beautiful tree tunnels in the world.