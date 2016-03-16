City Sightseeing Derry Hop-On Hop-Off Tour

Board the open-top, double-decker bus at any of the 7 tour stops around Londonderry. Sit back and relax as you travel through the city, enjoying 360-views and our informative audio commentary on board! Stay on board for the entire one-hour loop, or hop on and off as you please to explore by foot! This historic city, situated on the River Foyle, is Ireland's only remaining walled city. The Irish built the city walls to protect themselves from England and Scotland in the early 17th century, and today it remains as one of the most exceptional fortified cities in Europe. Marvel at these city walls from the comfort of our open-top bus and enjoy panoramic views as you go. Hop-off at Stop 2 to visit the famous Londonderry monument 'The Diamond', which was built back in 1927 to pay respect to the citizens of Derry who lost their lives in World War I & II. Hop back on as the tour continues to The Guildhall, another famous building for it's neo-gothic architecture, built back in 1890 as a meeting point for the elected members of Derry and Strabane District. Continue your exploration of Derry's historic hotspots at Stop 4, the Bogside, where you can learn all about the Battle of the Bogside, which was as a large communal riot in Derry that took place in 1969. Hop-off at Stop 7 to enjoy a peaceful stroll down The Riverfront, taking in the beautiful views of the River Foyle as you go. The stops along the route are as follows: 1. Tourist Information Centre 2. The Diamond 3. The Guildhall 4. The Bogside 5. Ebrington Square 6. Nelson Drive 7. The Riverfront During our tour through Londonderry, passengers can take full advantage of our free headphones and on-board audio commentary to discover many fun and historic facts about the city. Please note that the audio commentary is available in English, Spanish, German, Italian and French.