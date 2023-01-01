There is plenty to see at this interesting museum run by the Railway Preservation Society of Ireland, an organisation set up to preserve and repair steam locomotives. Exhibits include a replica signal box, a working turntable, the steam engine shed, the loco building and carriage shed where you can board locomotives and sit in the drivers' seat, and a workshop and foundry where you can see repairs being made. Short trips aboard a steam train are offered most Saturdays.
Whitehead Railway Museum
County Antrim
Share