Whitehead Railway Museum

County Antrim

There is plenty to see at this interesting museum run by the Railway Preservation Society of Ireland, an organisation set up to preserve and repair steam locomotives. Exhibits include a replica signal box, a working turntable, the steam engine shed, the loco building and carriage shed where you can board locomotives and sit in the drivers' seat, and a workshop and foundry where you can see repairs being made. Short trips aboard a steam train are offered most Saturdays.

