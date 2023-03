Historical treasures displayed in the converted laundry, stables and stores of Bangor Castle include the Raven Maps (the only complete folio of Plantation-era maps in Ireland); the Bronze Age Ballycroghan Swords, dating from around 500 BC; the 9th-century bronze handbell, the Bangor Bell; and a 17th-century sundial by Scottish craftsman John Bonar. Don't miss the model of Bangor Castle made out of sugar cubes, by local artist Brendan Jamison.