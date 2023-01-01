Ulster Transport Museum

Across the road from the Ulster Folk Museum, the Transport Museum has steam locomotives, rolling stock, motorcycles, trams, buses and cars. Most popular is the Titanica exhibit, which includes the original design drawings for the Titanic and its sister ship Olympic. The highlight of the car collection is the stainless-steel-clad prototype of the ill-fated DeLorean DMC, made in Belfast in 1981. The car was a commercial disaster but achieved everlasting fame in the Back to the Future films.

The museum is 14km northeast of central Belfast, just north of Holywood. Buses to Bangor stop nearby. Cultra station on the Belfast–Bangor train line is less than 10 minutes' walk away.