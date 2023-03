The glass-fronted Museum and Civic Centre on Antrim St houses the local museum, which has an interesting collection of artefacts relating to the town's history.

Items of note include silver coins made in Carrickfergus for John de Courcy, Elizabethan and Jacobean town charters, a medieval tower house window, a collection of bone and clay pipes, and a steam fire engine dating from 1908. There is also a tribute to local poet Louis MacNeice.