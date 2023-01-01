Andrew Jackson Centre

The seventh US president's parents left Carrickfergus in the 18th century. His ancestral home was demolished in 1860, but a replica thatched cottage now houses this memorial 2km north of Carrickfergus Castle. Displays cover the Jackson family in Ulster, and Ulster's US connections.

Next door, the US Rangers Centre commemorates the first US Rangers, who trained during WWII in Carrickfergus before heading for Europe.

Contact Carrickfergus' visitor information centre in advance to arrange your visit.