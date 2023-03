This grimly fascinating centre illustrates the horrors of the WWI Somme campaign of 1916 from the perspective of men of the 10th (Irish), 16th (Irish) and 36th (Ulster) divisions, and is a memorial to the men and women who died. It has short films and reconstructions of the trenches, plus a photographic display commemorating the suffragette movement and women's roles in WWI.

It's 3km north of Newtownards on the A21 towards Bangor. Bus 6 from Bangor to Newtownards passes the entrance.