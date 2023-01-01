Scrabo Tower & Country Park

Newtownards is overlooked by Scrabo Hill, 2km southwest of town. It was once the site of extensive prehistoric earthworks, which were largely removed during construction of the 41m 1857 Scrabo Tower, built in honour of the third Marquess of Londonderry, and visible for miles around. Its interior contains a 122-step spiral staircase leading to a viewing gallery; it's usually open Thursday to Sunday in the summer months, but check ahead. The surrounding country park is a great spot for a scenic picnic.

The sandstone quarries nearby, now disused, provided material for many famous buildings, including Belfast's Albert Memorial Clock Tower.