Dedicated to one of Belfast's most famous authors, East Belfast's CS Lewis Square has some impressive public art. Irish artist Maurice Harron has created seven bronze statues related to The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe, including the White Witch, Mr Tumnus, the Beavers, Maugrim and a majestic Aslan. The Searcher, a statue by local artist Ross Wilson, depicts Lewis himself opening a wardrobe.

There's a cafe and local maps and information available at the EastSide Visitor Centre.