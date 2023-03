This roofless white-marble, blue-quartzite and brick church, overlooking Dunlewey Lough, was consecrated in 1853 and makes for sublime photos with the mountain behind and the lake beyond. Eventually the Dunlewey Estate declined and the congregation dried up; the roof was taken down in 1955. Some of the lead remains in the arched windows, although the glass is all gone, but it's a picture and the setting is gorgeous.