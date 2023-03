This great hotchpotch of craft shop, museum, restaurant (mains €7.50 to €10), activity centre and concert venue has something for everyone. Kids will love the farm, but the real highlight for everyone is a boat trip on the lake with a storyteller who vividly brings to life local history and ghoulish folklore. Adults will appreciate the 30-minute tour of the thatched cottage that once belonged to local weaver Manus Ferry, who earned renown for his tweeds (he died in 1975).