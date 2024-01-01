The rather ramshackle National Transport Museum has a range of exhibits including double-decker buses, a bakery van, fire engines and trams – most notably a Hill of Howth electric one that operated from 1901 to 1959. To reach the museum, go through the castle gates and turn right just before the castle.
