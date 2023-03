Housed in the old Martello tower overlooking the harbour is this museum of wonderful curiosities collected by Pat Herbert. Inside you'll find artefacts related to all forms of communication, from radios to gramophones and early TVs. The name derives from a comment made by former Taoiseach (prime minister) Seán Lemass, who asked a radio controller in the 1950s, 'How's the hurdy-gurdy?' (A hurdy-gurdy is a type of string instrument.)