Arts & Social Science Building

Grafton Street & St Stephen's Green

LoginSave

The 1978 Arts & Social Science Building backs on to Nassau St and forms an alternative entrance to the college. It was designed by Paul Koralek in the Brutalist style and houses most of the arts and humanities faculties, as well as the Douglas Hyde Gallery of Modern Art.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Newgrange Megalithic Passage Tomb

    Newgrange

    25.92 MILES

    Newgrange is one of the most remarkable prehistoric sites in Europe, famous for the illumination of its passage and tomb during the winter solstice sun…

  • DUBLIN, IRELAND - FEB 15: The Long Room in the Trinity College Library on Feb 15, 2014 in Dublin, Ireland. Trinity College Library is the largest library in Ireland and home to The Book of Kells.

    Old Library & Book of Kells

    0.05 MILES

    Trinity's greatest treasures are found within the Old Library and the incredible Long Room is one of the most photographed rooms in Dublin, for good…

  • August 2019: A tour group on the floor of the Victorian main hall in the Kilmainham Gaol, a former prison which is now a museum. 

    Kilmainham Gaol

    2.18 MILES

    If you have any desire to understand Irish history – especially the long-running resistance to British colonial rule – then a visit to this former prison…

  • Dublin, Ireland - August 3, 2013: Visitors under the Campanile of the Trinity College

    Trinity College

    0.08 MILES

    Trinity College Dublin is Ireland's most prestigious university, a collection of elegant Georgian and Victorian buildings, cobbled squares and nature…

  • DUBLIN, IRELAND - 10th June, 2017: the beautiful architecture of the National Gallery of Ireland in Dublin city centre

    National Gallery

    0.25 MILES

    A magnificent Caravaggio and a breathtaking collection of works by Jack B Yeats – William Butler Yeats' younger brother – are the main reasons to visit…

  • People at Slane Castle, Slane, Ireland

    Slane Castle

    28.26 MILES

    Slane Castle is a 300-year-old sprawling estate on the banks of the River Boyne in County Meath.  The neo-gothic castle and grounds  are open to visitors…

  • DUBLIN, IRELAND - APR 1: The Guinness Storehouse Brewery at St. James Gate, Dublin Ireland on April 1, 2013. Guinness brewery was founded in 1759 in Dublin, Ireland, by Arthur Guinness.

    Guinness Storehouse

    1.25 MILES

    The most popular attraction in Dublin is this multimedia homage to Guinness. An old fermentation plant in the St James's Gate Brewery has been converted…

  • A replica of a tenement room from the early 20th century, 14 Henrietta Street.

    14 Henrietta Street

    0.85 MILES

    Explore behind the facade of one of Dublin's famous Georgian townhouses, carefully restored to gently peel back layers of complex social history over 250…

View more attractions

Nearby Grafton Street & St Stephen's Green attractions

1. Douglas Hyde Gallery of Modern Art

0.03 MILES

One of Dublin's best contemporary art galleries, the Douglas Hyde is tucked away in the Arts & Social Science Building of the Trinity College campus. Its…

2. Berkeley Library

0.04 MILES

Paul Koralek’s 1967 solid, square, Brutalist-style building hasn't been as vilified as other examples of the style throughout the city, but it took some…

3. Old Library & Book of Kells

0.05 MILES

Trinity's greatest treasures are found within the Old Library and the incredible Long Room is one of the most photographed rooms in Dublin, for good…

4. Sphere Within Sphere

0.05 MILES

The distinctive globe-shaped sculpture by Arnaldo Pomodoro was donated to Trinity College in 1992 and positioned in the raised square by the entrance to…

5. 1937 Reading Room

0.06 MILES

This classically inspired building is a private reading library for postgraduate students. It was originally designed by Sir Thomas Manly Deane (1851–1933…

6. WEH Lecky Statue

0.07 MILES

Besides having a library on campus named after him, historian, political thinker and Trinity alum William Edward Hartpole Lecky (1838–1903) has been…

7. Provost's House

0.08 MILES

This five-bay, two-storey Palladian house was built in 1759 for the then-provost (president) of Trinity College, Francis Andrews. It has served as the…

8. Examination Hall

0.08 MILES

Trinity College's main exam hall was designed by William Chambers in 1785.