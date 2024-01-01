The 1978 Arts & Social Science Building backs on to Nassau St and forms an alternative entrance to the college. It was designed by Paul Koralek in the Brutalist style and houses most of the arts and humanities faculties, as well as the Douglas Hyde Gallery of Modern Art.
Arts & Social Science Building
Grafton Street & St Stephen's Green
Contact
Address
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
25.92 MILES
Newgrange is one of the most remarkable prehistoric sites in Europe, famous for the illumination of its passage and tomb during the winter solstice sun…
0.05 MILES
Trinity's greatest treasures are found within the Old Library and the incredible Long Room is one of the most photographed rooms in Dublin, for good…
2.18 MILES
If you have any desire to understand Irish history – especially the long-running resistance to British colonial rule – then a visit to this former prison…
0.08 MILES
Trinity College Dublin is Ireland's most prestigious university, a collection of elegant Georgian and Victorian buildings, cobbled squares and nature…
0.25 MILES
A magnificent Caravaggio and a breathtaking collection of works by Jack B Yeats – William Butler Yeats' younger brother – are the main reasons to visit…
28.26 MILES
Slane Castle is a 300-year-old sprawling estate on the banks of the River Boyne in County Meath. The neo-gothic castle and grounds are open to visitors…
1.25 MILES
The most popular attraction in Dublin is this multimedia homage to Guinness. An old fermentation plant in the St James's Gate Brewery has been converted…
0.85 MILES
Explore behind the facade of one of Dublin's famous Georgian townhouses, carefully restored to gently peel back layers of complex social history over 250…
Nearby Grafton Street & St Stephen's Green attractions
1. Douglas Hyde Gallery of Modern Art
0.03 MILES
One of Dublin's best contemporary art galleries, the Douglas Hyde is tucked away in the Arts & Social Science Building of the Trinity College campus. Its…
0.04 MILES
Paul Koralek’s 1967 solid, square, Brutalist-style building hasn't been as vilified as other examples of the style throughout the city, but it took some…
3. Old Library & Book of Kells
0.05 MILES
Trinity's greatest treasures are found within the Old Library and the incredible Long Room is one of the most photographed rooms in Dublin, for good…
0.05 MILES
The distinctive globe-shaped sculpture by Arnaldo Pomodoro was donated to Trinity College in 1992 and positioned in the raised square by the entrance to…
0.06 MILES
This classically inspired building is a private reading library for postgraduate students. It was originally designed by Sir Thomas Manly Deane (1851–1933…
0.07 MILES
Besides having a library on campus named after him, historian, political thinker and Trinity alum William Edward Hartpole Lecky (1838–1903) has been…
0.08 MILES
This five-bay, two-storey Palladian house was built in 1759 for the then-provost (president) of Trinity College, Francis Andrews. It has served as the…
0.08 MILES
Trinity College's main exam hall was designed by William Chambers in 1785.