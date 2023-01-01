Glasnevin Cemetery Museum

The history of Glasnevin Cemetery unfolds in wonderful, award-winning detail in this museum, which tells the social and political story of Ireland through the lives of the people, known and unknown, buried here. The City of the Dead covers the burial practice and religious beliefs of the roughly 1½ million people whose final resting place this is, while the Milestone Gallery features a 10m-long digitally interactive timeline outlining the lives of the cemetery's most famous residents.

The superb tours include a general history of the cemetery and an in-depth look at the lives of some of its residents (the Dead Interesting tour).