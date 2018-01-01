Welcome to New Ross
The big attraction at New Ross (Rhos Mhic Triúin) is the opportunity to board a 19th-century Famine ship. But New Ross' historical links stretch back much further – to the 12th century, when it developed as a Norman port on the River Barrow. A group of rebels tried to seize the town during the 1798 Rising. They were repelled by the defending garrison, leaving 3000 dead and much of the place in tatters.
Today it's not a pretty town, but the eastern bank retains some intriguingly steep and narrow streets, and the remains of a medieval abbey. Ask at the tourist office for a map of the town's history trail (allow 1½ hours).
