Welcome to Hook Peninsula
The road that leads around the long, tapering finger of the Hook Peninsula is signposted as the Ring of Hook coastal drive. Around every other bend is a quiet beach, a crumbling fortress, a stately abbey or a seafood restaurant, and the world's oldest working lighthouse stands tall at the peninsula's tip.
Strongbow passed here on his way to capture Waterford in 1170, reputedly instructing his men to land 'by Hook or by Crooke' (the latter referring to the nearby settlement of Crooke) – the origin of the popular phrase.