Strung out above a coastline of red sandstone cliffs scalloped with concealed coves full of screaming kittiwakes, Dunmore East (Dún Mór) is some 19km southeast of Waterford. A long-time weekend and summer retreat for Waterford locals, the village is cashing in on a newfound popularity on the back of its starring role in the 2017 BBC drama, Redwater.

There are two parts, separated by the town park – the Upper Village is poised above the fishing harbour to the south, while the Lower Village clusters in a hollow behind Lawlors Strand to the north.

In the 19th century, the town was a port of call for the steam packets that carried mail between England and the south of Ireland. Legacies include picturesque thatched cottages along the main street and an unusual Doric lighthouse (1825) overlooking the commercial fishing harbour.

