10 Day Crean - South Ireland Adventure

DAY 1: Dublin to Galway - Make our way to the wild west of Ireland. Along the way, we will visit the historical Trim Castle, home of ‘BraveHeart’. From there we head towards Galway city, where you have the rest of the day free to enjoy the sights and sounds of this tribal city. DAY 2: Connemara & ‘The Holy Mountain’ - Enjoy a free day and get out and explore the savage beauty of the Connemara Region. there are many excellent outdoor activities available in the region, climb to the summit of Croagh Patrick, or at your own expense, go kayaking through Killary Fjord or mountain biking through the Lost Valleys of Connemara. DAY 3: The Island of Inis Oirr & Cliffs of Moher - Explore the ancient Gaelic island by bike and after lunch, hike along the Atlantic edge to the highest point of the Cliffs of Moher standing 214m above sea level. DAY 4: Free Day - Killarney National Park- Options at own expense include: kayaking on the lakes of Killarney, rock climbing or hiking through glaciated valleys, biking through the National park, climb Torc Mountain or just enjoy the stunning scenery and do nothing. DAY 5: Valentia Island - You can either opt for a three-hour walk to Valentia Island and Bray Head (included), or optional extras include a boat trip to the UNESCO World Heritage site of the Skellig Islands or opt to hire a bike and discover the island at your own pace. DAY 6: Dingle - We stop at Inch Beach for a slow morning stroll or optional surfing in the wild Atlantic ocean. In the afternoon we visit the Dingle Whiskey Distillery, followed by an Irish trad music session. DAY 7: Dingle Peninsula - Isolated from the rest of Ireland by the impressive landscape, the Dingle Peninsula will take you where the locals go. We will follow a coastal trail on windswept cliffs, perched above beautiful coastlines. Optional extra activities such as sea kayaking, paddle boarding or horse riding are available. DAY 8: Cork - Cork is a small city with a relaxed pace of life. You’ll have plenty of free time to wander the streets of Cork, with some fantastic sights and attractions to see and do. DAY 9: Cork to Kilkenny - In the morning we visit the Rock of Cashel, once the seat of the Kings of Munster. Arriving in the medieval city of Kilkenny, you will take part in a guided walking tour with plenty of free time to discover the city’s many attractions. DAY 10: Kilkenny to Dublin - This morning you will experience first hand the ancient Celtic game of Hurling. In the afternoon we bid farewell to the medieval city of Kilkenny and make our way to the monastic city of Glendalough. Wander the valley and lakes, touching haunting medieval remains that stand long after Viking raids. Tour ends