Welcome to Cashel
Top experiences in Cashel
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Food and drink
Cashel activities
Blarney Castle and Cork Day Trip from Dublin
Leaving the city of Dublin behind, you'll set off on board a luxury, air-conditioned coach and watch the landscape change from Dublin's urban cityscape to the rolling, green hills that typify the Irish countryside. Your day trip will drive through several areas of interest, including the Galtee Mountains and the Curragh in County Kildare, which is home to Ireland's National Stud Farm and is famous as a sporting region. Passing south through County Tipperary, your tour will reach Blarney Castle by late morning. This beautiful medieval castle is home to one of Ireland's best loved treasures - the fascinating Blarney Stone, which sits at the top of the castle's tower. According to legend, kissing the stone bestows the kisser with the "gift of the gab," or talent for eloquence that the Irish famously possess. From Blarney Castle, your tour will continue on to Cork City, where you will have approximately two hours at leisure for independent sightseeing. Enjoy lunch at the English Market (available for an extra cost) or perhaps visit the triple-spired St Finn Bar's Cathedral. Your guide will be happy to provide recommendations of further things to do in Ireland's third-largest city. From March 18th this tour will no longer visit Cork. We will visit the Medieval Cahair Castle. Cahair Castle was once the stronghold of the powerful Butler family, the castle retains its impressive keep, tower and much of its original defensive structure. It is one of Ireland's largest and best preserved castles On leaving Cork, you'll head up to the Rock of Cashel back up in County Tipperary. This imposing Celtic Cathedral towers above the town of Cashel from a limestone mound, approximately 200 feet (61 meters) high. Highlights at the Rock of Cashel include the Hall of Vicars and Cormac's Chapel, home to the oldest Romanesque wall painting in Ireland. Explore these historical sites with your guide, before heading back to Dublin to arrive in the early evening.
Kilkenny and Cashel Day Trip from Cork
Depart Cork At 9:30am meet your guide at Bridge Street Tourist Office. This office is located near St Patrick's Bridge and St Patrick's Quay in the heart of Cork city! Rock of Cashel The Rock of Cashel is famed as the seat of the high kings of Munster and the clan of McCarthy. Recently visited by Queen Elizabeth on her trip to Ireland, it is here at the Rock of Cashel that St. Patrick baptized the last king of Munster and converted many of the pagans to Christianity. Sitting on top of a hill, the Rock of Cashel is truly spectacular and can be seen from afar as once approaches the metropolis of Cashel. Kilkenny Arrive in Kilkenny, once the medieval capital of Ireland back in the 11th century. Situated on the banks of the river Nore, enjoy the picturesque windy and cobblestone streets. Explore the gardens of the famed Norman Castle dating back to the 1100s. Consider going inside and taking a tour of its palatial interior for a small optional fee. You have plenty of time to wander the streets and visit the Black Abbey or possibly see the Cathedral of Saint Canice with its magnificent round tower. With our guaranteed 2hrs stop you shall also have plenty of time for relaxed lunch and maybe try a pint of Kilkenny in Kilkenny. This a magnificent city to enjoy and savor and shall be a highlight of your visit to Ireland. Scenic coastal drive to Cork On our way back to Cork we drive along the coastal route passing through beautiful villages on the South-East and and the seaside town of Youghal. It was here that Sir Walter Rally introduced potato to Ireland in the 1500s, ironically this introduction was to prove detrimental 300 years later in the event of Great Potato Famine. Along the way we pass through some of Ireland's best known cheese making areas in Kilmeaden. Return To Cork We aim to arrive back in Cork at 5.30pm approx after a great day tour inspired by the beauty of Rock of Cashel, Kilkenny and our South coast.
10 Day Crean - South Ireland Adventure
DAY 1: Dublin to Galway - Make our way to the wild west of Ireland. Along the way, we will visit the historical Trim Castle, home of ‘BraveHeart’. From there we head towards Galway city, where you have the rest of the day free to enjoy the sights and sounds of this tribal city. DAY 2: Connemara & ‘The Holy Mountain’ - Enjoy a free day and get out and explore the savage beauty of the Connemara Region. there are many excellent outdoor activities available in the region, climb to the summit of Croagh Patrick, or at your own expense, go kayaking through Killary Fjord or mountain biking through the Lost Valleys of Connemara. DAY 3: The Island of Inis Oirr & Cliffs of Moher - Explore the ancient Gaelic island by bike and after lunch, hike along the Atlantic edge to the highest point of the Cliffs of Moher standing 214m above sea level. DAY 4: Free Day - Killarney National Park- Options at own expense include: kayaking on the lakes of Killarney, rock climbing or hiking through glaciated valleys, biking through the National park, climb Torc Mountain or just enjoy the stunning scenery and do nothing. DAY 5: Valentia Island - You can either opt for a three-hour walk to Valentia Island and Bray Head (included), or optional extras include a boat trip to the UNESCO World Heritage site of the Skellig Islands or opt to hire a bike and discover the island at your own pace. DAY 6: Dingle - We stop at Inch Beach for a slow morning stroll or optional surfing in the wild Atlantic ocean. In the afternoon we visit the Dingle Whiskey Distillery, followed by an Irish trad music session. DAY 7: Dingle Peninsula - Isolated from the rest of Ireland by the impressive landscape, the Dingle Peninsula will take you where the locals go. We will follow a coastal trail on windswept cliffs, perched above beautiful coastlines. Optional extra activities such as sea kayaking, paddle boarding or horse riding are available. DAY 8: Cork - Cork is a small city with a relaxed pace of life. You’ll have plenty of free time to wander the streets of Cork, with some fantastic sights and attractions to see and do. DAY 9: Cork to Kilkenny - In the morning we visit the Rock of Cashel, once the seat of the Kings of Munster. Arriving in the medieval city of Kilkenny, you will take part in a guided walking tour with plenty of free time to discover the city’s many attractions. DAY 10: Kilkenny to Dublin - This morning you will experience first hand the ancient Celtic game of Hurling. In the afternoon we bid farewell to the medieval city of Kilkenny and make our way to the monastic city of Glendalough. Wander the valley and lakes, touching haunting medieval remains that stand long after Viking raids. Tour ends