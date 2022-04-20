Sligo's ultimate rock pile sits atop a magical mountain hike. Knocknarea Cairn is popularly believed to be the grave of legendary Queen Maeve (Queen Mab…
County Sligo
County Sligo packs as much poetry, myth and folklore into its countryside's lush splendour as any shamrock-lover and archaeologist could hope for. It was Sligo that most inspired the Nobel laureate, poet and dramatist William Butler Yeats (1865–1939). Ever fascinated by Irish mysticism, he was intrigued by places such as prehistoric Carrowmore Megalithic Cemetery, Knocknarea Cairn, iconic and hulking Benbulben and cute little Innisfree Island.
And it's no complacent backwater: there's a vibrant and creative food culture, and the coast's surf is internationally renowned.
Explore County Sligo
- Knocknarea Cairn
Sligo's ultimate rock pile sits atop a magical mountain hike. Knocknarea Cairn is popularly believed to be the grave of legendary Queen Maeve (Queen Mab…
- Carrowkeel Megalithic Cemetery
With a bird's-eye view of the county from high in the Bricklieve Mountains, it's little wonder this hilltop site was sacred in prehistoric times. But for…
- Carrowmore Megalithic Cemetery
One of the largest Stone Age cemeteries in Europe, Carrowmore is finally receiving the renown it deserves and is Sligo's must-see attraction. Some 30…
- MModel
The Model houses an impressive collection of contemporary Irish art including works by Jack B Yeats (WB's brother and one of Ireland's most important…
- MMagheraghanrush Court Tomb
A 10-minute walk from a car park leads through pine-scented forest to this enigmatic court tomb. Dating from around 3000 BC, the crumbling structure is…
- DDooney Rock
Immortalised by Yeats in 'The Fiddler of Dooney' (1899), this fissured limestone knoll bulges awkwardly upward by the lough's southern shore. There's a…
- IInnisfree Island
This pint-sized island lies tantalisingly close to the lough's southeastern shore, but, alas, can't be accessed. Still, it's visible from the shore. Its…
- CCreevykeel Court Tomb
The neatly stacked piles of rocks here stretch some 50m along and sketch a shape similar to a lobster's claw. They outline what is one of Ireland's finest…
- SSligo Abbey
This handsome Dominican friary was built around 1252 but burned down in the 15th century, to be later rebuilt. Friends in high places saved the abbey from…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout County Sligo.
See
Knocknarea Cairn
Sligo's ultimate rock pile sits atop a magical mountain hike. Knocknarea Cairn is popularly believed to be the grave of legendary Queen Maeve (Queen Mab…
See
Carrowkeel Megalithic Cemetery
With a bird's-eye view of the county from high in the Bricklieve Mountains, it's little wonder this hilltop site was sacred in prehistoric times. But for…
See
Carrowmore Megalithic Cemetery
One of the largest Stone Age cemeteries in Europe, Carrowmore is finally receiving the renown it deserves and is Sligo's must-see attraction. Some 30…
See
Model
The Model houses an impressive collection of contemporary Irish art including works by Jack B Yeats (WB's brother and one of Ireland's most important…
See
Magheraghanrush Court Tomb
A 10-minute walk from a car park leads through pine-scented forest to this enigmatic court tomb. Dating from around 3000 BC, the crumbling structure is…
See
Dooney Rock
Immortalised by Yeats in 'The Fiddler of Dooney' (1899), this fissured limestone knoll bulges awkwardly upward by the lough's southern shore. There's a…
See
Innisfree Island
This pint-sized island lies tantalisingly close to the lough's southeastern shore, but, alas, can't be accessed. Still, it's visible from the shore. Its…
See
Creevykeel Court Tomb
The neatly stacked piles of rocks here stretch some 50m along and sketch a shape similar to a lobster's claw. They outline what is one of Ireland's finest…
See
Sligo Abbey
This handsome Dominican friary was built around 1252 but burned down in the 15th century, to be later rebuilt. Friends in high places saved the abbey from…
Guidebooks
Learn more about County Sligo
Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.